Weststar Presents New Models of Mercedes-Benz Atego Distribution Truck

Bennett Oghifo

Weststar Associates Limited, authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria has announced new offerings of the Mercedes-Benz Atego distribution truck, due to popular demand.

With brand new units of the 1418 & 1725 models currently available, the Mercedes-Benz Atego has become the go-to commercial vehicle for many Haulage & Logistics companies in Nigeria, said officials of the company.

“Coming from Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ 125 years legacy, the Mercedes-Benz Atego is the multi-purpose specialist for your business. It comes ready for various applications which include; water tanker, box body, fuel tanker, etc. It delivers on the reliability & cost-effectiveness that is the hallmark of Mercedes-Benz Trucks, giving your business that added advantage.

“The Mercedes-Benz Atego distribution truck is a seamless integration between all components, combining high performance, extreme durability, excellent load capacity, low operational cost, and easy maintenance with reliability and robustness to attend to the diverse needs in cargo transport with different bodies.”

The Atego 1418 truck comes with a Gross Vehicle Weight of 14 tons and is equipped with a properly tropicalized 4.2 liter 4 cylinder turbocharged diesel engine with 177 horsepower output. It is also fitted with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, as well as a sturdy rear axle, reinforced suspension & higher ground clearance.

While the Atego 1725 truck comes with a Gross Vehicle Weight of 17.1 tons and is equipped with a properly tropicalized 6.3 liter 6-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine with 245 horsepower output. It is also fitted with a 6-speed gearbox as standard, as well as a sturdy rear axle, reinforced suspension & higher ground clearance.

The interior design of the Mercedes-Benz Atego distribution truck takes a practical and functional approach with ample space for the driver and an extra 2 passengers in the cab. The driver’s seat is equipped with a wide range of adjustment possibilities to make it as comfortable as possible. The cab is also equipped with air conditioning and cruise control as standard. Additional comfort & convenience features include; Bluetooth handsfree radio with USB connectivity, a central lock system, while safety is reinforced with the standard ABS braking system.

Speaking on the Mercedes- Benz Atego distribution truck, MD/CEO Weststar Associates Limited, Mr. Mirko Plath commented; “The Mercedes-Benz Atego truck has become very dependable for many of our clients, this has inevitably brought in more demand for the distribution truck. With its great versatility, practicality and robustness, the Atego perfectly fits the diverse demands in cargo transport. Its efficient engines also ensure low fuel consumption and economical driving.”

The Mercedes-Benz Atego distribution truck is the complete vehicle for your business. With comfort and profitability highly prioritized, the Atego truck is versatile for various applications in and around the city.