Parralex Bank Partners Kennis Music to Support Initiative

Omolabake Fasogbon..

Fast growing commercial bank, Parallex Bank Limited has joined force with record label, Kennis Music to launch Kennis Music Bites.

Kennis Music Bites is described as a brand, social gifting, and payment platform that employs music, and all the logic of engagement to celebrate mobile consumers while generating wealth empowerment through entertainment.

Managing Director of Parallex Bank, Mr. Olufemi Bakre explained that the deal was in line with the bank’s core value of collaboration, just as he lauded Kennis Music pathfinding role in the entertainment industry.

He said, “We identify with our partner looking at how they provide opportunities and platforms for both young and old to actualize their dreams, which of course resonates with the bank’s ideology.

“We are customer centric and our commitment to enabling possibilities for everyone has made Kennis Music Bites platform a perfect fit for the bank”.

Continuing, Bakre stated that the bank is technology-driven, hence, its collaboration with Kennis to offer Nigerians an effective platform for social gifting, marketing and payments.

He described the gold card being minted on the Kennis Music Bites app as a one-stop card that offers cardholders discounts on purchases from select stores, the ability to buy event tickets and play raffles.