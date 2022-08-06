Linda Osifo Spends Time with Orphans

Tosin Clegg

Actress and philanthropist, Linda Osifo visited the Living Fountain Orphanage in Lagos to celebrate her birthday on July 27, 2022. The beautiful thespian, who exuded grace and cheerfulness at the orphanage in commemoration of her 31st birthday through her philanthropic organization, the LAO Foundation, donated computers to the home in support of her E-learning Initiative.

This is the 3rd annual celebration of Linda’s E-learning Initiative through The LAO Foundation.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the orphanage, Michael Amedu, a social worker said, “This donation will help the students develop their creativity, and now that the children are on their summer break, these facilities will help them continue their studies even as they are away from school”.

He also thanked the LAO Foundation for choosing the home while the children sang for the beautiful actress.

Osifo, while addressing the officials of the home, remarked that her dad was also an orphan at the young age of six and had to go through a lot and he is the reason she created the initiative, apart from a determination to help the needy and make the world a better place

She said: “I am willing to continue this life-changing endeavor with the hopes to help all less-privileged children around Nigeria with more computers and other e-learning tools to help eradicate illiteracy”.

Osifo has been providing orphanages in Lagos with the tools they need to remain competitive and relevant in today’s technological society through her CSR activities. the versatile actress is on a dedicated mission to keep putting smiles on the faces of every Nigerian child and support for the less privileged in the society, no matter how challenging the circumstances are.

The Living Fountain Orphanage was established out of the desire to provide shelter, clothing, emotional care and hope for a better future for the motherless, abandoned, underprivileged and the poorest of the poor children in our society.