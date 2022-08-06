  • Saturday, 6th August, 2022

Learning And Life Aid Foundation celebrates its 2nd anniversary, announces Us tax exempt status

World | 21 hours ago

Th

In honor of our two years anniversary the Learning And Life Aid Foundation (LALA), a non-governmental charity organization is pleased to announce that the United States Internal Revenue service has granted it tax exempt status.

The foundation received its new status under Section 501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code, according to a press release signed by the founder Lilian Alaere Ebifegha said “this means that all contributions made to the Foundation by corporations and individuals in the United States are fully tax deductible.

Learning And Life Aid Foundation is now eligible to apply for government and private grants which will increase access to resources and strengthen the organizations’ ability to raise funds for the vulnerable, including women, orphans, disadvantaged youths, and victims of natural disasters.

Lilian announced the formation of a new team in the United States that will mobilize and actively solicit financial support from its US-based partners and other organizations willing to engage in charity work in Nigeria and across Africa.

“Since its inception in Nigeria in August 2020, LALA Foundation has facilitated the acquisition of critical skills for women and youths, medical outreaches aimed at widows and children, as well as food and palliatives for vulnerable households, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic” and “perennial flooding” in Bayelsa State, Nigeria,” according to the statement.

She acknowledged partners and Board members for the great strides that resulted in several humanitarian engagements.
“As we approach our second anniversary on August 7, 2022, we are excited about the opportunities that await us, as this milestone entrusts us with greater responsibilities in our mission to provide our people with access to a better way of life.”

“We thank our partners, staff, volunteers, Corporate Organizations, and individuals who have assisted us along the way.” We appreciate your support and ask that you continue to do so as we continue this journey.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.