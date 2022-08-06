La Casera Rewards Winners of ‘Spoken Word’ Challenge

Omolabake Fasogbon..

Carbonated soft drink brand, The La Casera Company Plc. has rewarded winners of its just concluded ‘Spoken Word’ challenge aimed at spotlighting and celebrating talented budding creatives across the country.

The challenge according to the organisation was such that enabled talents to use their creative prowess to speak on key societal issues.

The Spoken War contest saw many poetic hopefuls slug it out for the grand prize of N1, 000,000.

The contest recorded over 5,000 entries in the two preliminary stages held online, with the six best contenders converging in Lagos for the grand finale show held at the Pop Central Studios.

Participants were shortlisted based on the number of likes as well as judges reviews and scores in the both the first and second rounds.

The Judges numbering four were renowned poets, authors and spoken word artists, who selected across Nigeria and other countries.

They included: Olumide Holloway, Efe Paul Azino, Obii Ifejika and Maryam Bukar Hassan.

The grand finale of the contest was aired live on Popcentral TV where David Osaodion Odiase with the stage name 78th Psalmist emerged overall winner, while Loveth Liberty and Divine Titus came first and second runners-up to take home N500,000 and N300,000 respectively.

Remarking, Managing Director of The La Casera Company, Mr. Chinedum Okereke, said, “We believe strongly in the Nigerian youths and their potentials. They need brands who believe in them and show support for them through the various steps of their stardom, and for us, the idea is to ensure that we provide the platform for creativity, fun, and youth empowerment.

“I say congratulation to the winners and to let you know that the brand believes so much in your potential. We toast to a brighter future to all of you and always remember the days of humble beginning.”

Speaking further, Marketing Director of The La Casera Company, Mr. Emmanuel Agu restated that the contest was designed to inspire and reward creative talents, adding that the organisation was committed to inspiring the ‘Can do’ spirit of the Nigerian youths.

In his appreciation note, the overall winner, who is also mass communications student of National Open University, Odiase said, “My expectation was to get to the first three because I was competing against other candidates who are very good with their craft? I am so grateful to La Casera as everything paid off in the end. This is one of the most inspiring learning curves in my entire career. I encourage fellow students like me never to give up in their pursuit.”