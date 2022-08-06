  • Saturday, 6th August, 2022

INEC Decries 400,000 Uncollected PVCs in Kano

Latest | 1 hour ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano State has said there are over 400,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) yet to be collected in the state. 

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the commission, Professor Risqua Shehu Arabi, who disclosed this yesterday in Kano, sought the support of traditional rulers across the country to mobilise Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voter Cards.

Professor Arabi was represented by Mr. Garba Lawal, the commission’s Administrative Secretary in his office.

He disclosed that over 500, 000 people also participated in the just concluded registration that ended last month. 

“Many people who participated in the PVC registration exercise felt apathy to collect their PVCs and this I don’t care attitude towards collecting voter cards, will be denied and deprive them of the chance to exercise their franchise and elect good leaders to represent them.

“By the end of October when the new PVCs would have been printed, Kano will have about one million PVCs to be collected,” he added. 

