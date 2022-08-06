  • Saturday, 6th August, 2022

I’m Ready to Crush Any Opponent in US, Says Rasheed Adeyemo

Sport | 5 hours ago

Nigeria’s boxer, Rasheed Adeyemo, has said he will be battle ready for any opponent that comes his way when he finally gets to the United States.

The boxer is set to continue his boxing career in America.

The Superwelter weight boxer is unbeaten in seven fights in the country and he is set to move out of the continent of Africa after signing with Boxing Elite in America.

The product of the Gifted Cole Boxing Academy said he was ready while also praising Gifted Cole Academy.

“Even though I am yet to know my opponent, I am ready for anybody and will be battle ready.

“I want to show the world that I am the next thing to happen in boxing especially coming from Nigeria.”

Hometowns production n DRP, who are aware of the talent have swung into action to arrange his first professional Fight in the United States.

Gifted Cole, who has been encouraging young boxers over the years in Nigeria described Adeyemo as a special talent who has gifted hands to be one of the best in the world but admitted that the boxer will be guided to fulfill his potential.

