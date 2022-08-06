Buhari, Tinubu, Oyetola, IG Mourn Tafa Balogun 

Deji Elumoye, Kingsley Nwezeh, Adedayo Akinwale and Udora Orizu in Abuja and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family, friends and associates mourning the death of former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mustapha Balogun.

In the same vein, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, have all expressed shocked over the demise Mustapha Balogun.

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, mourned with the Nigeria Police Force, an institution Balogun spent the better part of his life serving.

He recalled that Tafa Balogun, during his tenure as IGP, did his utmost to ensure that the police performed its statutory responsibilities under a democratic dispensation; and his penchant for boosting the morale of officers and men in the Force has been acknowledged by those who served under him.

President Buhari’s thoughts are with the family, the government and people of Osun State, as well as colleagues and former colleagues of the deceased police chief.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed.

In his condolence message, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of late Balogun, who served as Nigeria’s 11th Inspector General of Police from 2002-2005.

He said, “Mr. Tafa Balogun as the Inspector General of Police contributed significantly to national security and worked with commitment to keep our country safe. These two eminent citizens who finished their assignments here on earth will be remembered for their service to our great country. As we mourn their exit, I extend my condolences to the families, friends and associates they left behind and I pray that God will comfort them all. May their souls rest in perfect peace.”

Governor Oyetola his condolences to the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Kayode Oyedotun, former Osun Governor, Chief Adebisi Akande, the immediate family and friends of Mr. Balogun, the Nigeria Police Force and the people of Ila-Orangun where the late IGP hailed from described him as a great patriot and respected community leader who made notable contributions to the development of his community and humanity at large.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan in Osogbo, yesterday, the governor said the late retired police officer contributed in no small measure to the nation’s security during his years of meritorious service in the Force including when he served as the IGP between 2002 and 2005.

He added that this informed the conferment of Oluomo of Igbominaland chieftaincy title on him in year 2020 by first class Igbomina traditional rulers in Kwara and Osun states.

Oyetola said, “On behalf of the government and the good people of Osun, I join family members, friends, the Nigerian Police Force and the people of Ila-Orangun to mourn the death of retired Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun. I pray Almighty Allah to overlook his shortcomings, admit him into Aljanah and grant his family and loved ones the strength to bear his demise.”

Similarly, the police high command yesterday formally announced the death of former Inspector-General of Police, Balogun.

Force Headquarters made the announcement in a statement issued in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The late police chief died at the Reddington Hospital in Lekki, Lagos State, after a brief illness.

“The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, on behalf of the force management team, and officers of the Nigeria Police Force, regrets to announce the demise of the 11th Indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mustafa Adebayo Balogun, which occurred on 4th August, 2022, at the Redington Hospital, Lekki, Lagos State, after a brief illness.

“IGP Mustapha Adebayo Balogun, NPM, fwc, who hails from Ila-Orangun in Osun State, was Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force between March, 2002 to January, 2005, and achieved major operational milestones including facilitating the establishment of the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

“A graduate of the University of Lagos and the University of Ibadan where he studied Political Science and Law respectively, the former IGP served in various administrative, operational, and investigative positions all around the country.

“Late IGP Tafa, as he was fondly called, was a fellow of the National War College, as it was then called but now National Defence College, Abuja. He equally held many masters degrees, cutting across many academic and professional fields,” it said.

The statement said the late IGP will be laid to rest in his country home at Ila-Orangun, Osun State today according to Islamic rites.

“The Inspector General of Police hereby condoles with the immediate family, relatives, fellow course mates, and friends of the late IGP and prays for the repose of his soul,” it said.

