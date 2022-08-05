Two More Discus and Para Powerlifting Gold Medals Lift Team Nigeria 

*As lateness costs two other medal prospects disqualifications

Duro Ikhazuagbe

On a day Team Nigeria began competing at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with disqualifications of two of the country’s gold medal hopefuls, Latifat Tijani and Onyinyechi Gift Mark from competing in the women’s lightweight para powerlifting event due to lateness, Goodness Nwachukwu and Alice Folashade Oluwafemiayo returned smiles back to the faces of compatriots with two gold medals.

First, Nwachukwu broke two world records in quick successions to win gold in women’s F42 Discus event at the Birmingham 2022.

In her first attempt, she threw a mark of 34.84m to get off on a perfect start.

She then went on to improve on her world record by setting a new one of 36.56m. Australia’s Sarah Edmiston won silver while the bronze medal went to Naibili Vatunisolo of Fiji.

Oluwafemiayo on the other hand, set a new world record with a total of 123.4kg to take the gold while her fellow Nigerian lifter, Bose Patricia Omolayo won the silver with a new Games record of 115.2kg .

In the men’s lightweight, Innocent Nnamdi who was one of the five Para lifters earlier disqualified until protest from Nigerian officials made the organisers to allow him and Thomas Kure to compete, won a consolatory bronze in the event. Malaysia’s Bonnie Bunyau Gustin won the gold with Mark Swan of England settling for the silver medal.

Also late last night, Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu won the silver of the men’s heavyweight category. He lifted a total of 133.6kg to win the silver while India’s Sudhir was the winner of the gold with a new Games record of total lift of 134.5kg.

The story of how the Nigerian Para powerlifters got to the venue of the event late cast a blight on the competence of Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports officials at the Games. They claimed not to have received the email from the organisers asking all competitors to get to the venue of the event one hour before their events. They were told to be on ground at 1.45pm for weigh-in and kits inspection. The Nigerian contingent arrived the venue, at 1.55pmand claimed not to have received the email stressing no arrival after the deadline.

The organisers insisted the email was sent to the Nigerian Paralympic Committee and were perplexed how in 2022 federation officials can claim not to have received such a message.

It’s Amusan, Brume’s Turn to Deliver Gold for Team Nigeria

After setting a world record to win the gold in the women’s 100m hurdles at the last World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, all eyes will be on Tobi Amusan as the heat of the event gets underway today.

Already, Amusan who is favorite to take the gold has been to begin the quest for the precious metal in Heat 3.

In the Heat 3 are: Hannah Connell of Barbados; Michelle Jenneke of Australia; Michelle Harrison of Canada and Deya Erickson of British Virgin Island completing the squad battling for two automatic qualifications for the semifinal later tomorrow.

Nigeria’s other entry in the women’s long jump, Ruth Usoro, is to battle Jamaica’s Ackelia Smith, Christabel Nettey of Canada, Rellie Kaputin of Papua New Guinea, Brooke Buschkuehl, India’s Ancy Sojan Edappilly, Tyra Gittens of Trinidad and Tobago, Lorraine Ugen of England and Maria Toussaint of Dominica.

Ese Brume on the other hand, will begin her quest to take the gold in the women’s long jump when she starts her campaign in the qualifying round Group B that also; Samantha Dale of Australia, England’s Jazmin Sawyers, Lakshmi Saranji Silva Sandaradura of Sri Lanka, Claire Azzopardi of Malta, England’s Abigail Irozuru, Filipa Fotopoulou of Cyprus and Deborah Acquarium of Ghana.

Olarinoye, Lawal Rewarded with Wristwatches Worth N1.6m

Team Nigeria’s gold medalists and world record breakers in weightlifting,

Adijat Adenike Olarinoye and Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games were rewarded along with other record makers with a 2022 hydroconquest Longines wristwatches.

According to Longines who are partners of the Games, the watches are Special and Limited Edition worth £2,000 (N1.6million) each.

The duo won Team Nigeria’s first two gold medals of the Games.