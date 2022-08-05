NGO to Launch Home for GBV Survivors

A not-for-profit organisation, Be Inspired Empowerment Society of Nigeria (BIN) is set to launch a home that would empower, rehabilitate, and reintegrate survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) across the nation.

The female-only NGO made this known at a media parley in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State to announce its launch billed for 6th August 2022.

BIN is passionately on the move to put smiles on the faces of children and women through its empowerment schemes established and funded by the group to provide funds, shelter, education, and free legal services among others to survivors.

Speaking to newsmen, the Executive Director and Founder of BIN, Mrs Chioma Obaro bemoaned that some women continue to suffer in silence.

Her words: “They are compelled by cultural beliefs to remain for the sake of their children, constrained by customary norms that blame women for failed marriages and censured by a society that stigmatises women for speaking out or taking action against a violent husband.”

On her part, the executive director insisted that the organisation upholds strongly that women play a significant role in the development of any nation.

“Hence, we thrive on the philosophy that a woman empowered is by extension a community liberated,” says Obaro.

The founder, therefore, called on the government to synergise with other bodies in tracking down the menace called GBV in society.

Lending her voice, a member of the board of Trustees, Mrs Jite Okiemute, echoed the charges of Obaro when she tasked governments at all levels to commit enough funds to ensure that GBV is intentionally addressed.

While commending the Lagos State Government for its efforts and prompt responses to incidents of gender-based violence, she reemphasised their quest to provide a social solution system with best practices and life-changing assistance to survivors through increased advocacy and sensitisation of women.

In her submission, the Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Mrs Esther Iheanacho resounded the organisation’s resolve to take advantage of legal tools put in place to curtail the equality gap between men and women in the country.

To attain this, Iheanacho encouraged all hands to be on deck to effectively eradicate GBV against women and girls in society.