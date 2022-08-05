EFCC Arrests Internet Fraudster, Two Others in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps, Mr. Adetuberu Christopher Adetoyese, over an alleged offences bordering on cyber-enabled crime in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Adetoyese, 28, who is currently serving in Ogbomoso in Oyo State, hailed from Ilesha, Ilesha West Local Government Area of Osun State. He was arrested at Ogele area of Eyenkorin, Ilorin.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by the commission media office said that “the suspect’s arrest followed credible intelligence on the activities of 419ners otherwise known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’ within Ilorin metropolis and its environs.

“Items recovered from the suspect at the point of arrest include a Lexus car with registration number RBC 126 BJ worth N4 million, Laptop, iphone 11 promax and Samsung S9 Plus.”

The statement added that “in the course of investigation, Adetoyese revealed that he ventured into ‘Yahoo Yahoo Business’ in 2016 and had among other things built a house and sponsored himself in school with the proceeds of the illegal activities.”

The operatives of the EFCC in another separate operations also arrested two other suspected fraudsters at different locations within Ilorin metropolis.

The suspects are Mr. Muhammed Soliu from Woru, Ilorin East Local Government Area, Kwara State and Mr. Olayiwola Tunde Saheed, an aluminum fabricator from Olorunda, Oshogbo Local Government Area of Osun State.

Upon interrogation, Soliu, 25, confessed that he joined “Yahoo-Yahoo Business,” in 2020 and specialised in dating/love scam.

According to him, he had bought a Toyota Camry car with registration number KSF 846 HG worth N2.7million and built a house with the proceeds of the illegal activities.

In the same token, Olayiwola, 30, who claimed to be a “loader’ in the “Yahoo-Yahoo Business,” confessed to have bought a Toyota Camry worth over N2 million with the proceeds of the alleged crime.

The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of the ongoing investigations.