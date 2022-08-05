Christian Women Group Empowers 200 Families





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

As part of efforts to cushion the economic hardship in Nigeria, the Christian Women Fellowship International (CWFI) and the Chicason Group of Company have shown readiness to empower 200 families to enable them cater for themselves and their relatives.

The Head of Marketing and Communication, Chicason Group of Company, Dr. Amechi Chukwu, disclosed their efforts to empower the families, during the just concluded CWFI convention in Benin-city, Edo State capital.

She said the convention, which had always held once in a year, is targeted at sponsoring and facilitating projects to help women, their families, the church and the kingdom of God.

According to her, “We want to give back to the society for what God had done for us. We want to empower women, and that is why we made provisions for them to be distributors, with a special discounts and gifts.

“We have to water down the distribution requirements to the level that we can empower 200 women to pick our products and become our distributors.

“We want to sell our products, which are present at the stand, to the women who are here. We are expecting about 30,000 women who graced this CWFI convention. We want to make sure that we reach out to them, and distribute our products to empower them. We want to do whatever we can to be of help to the society.”

Chukwu further noted that the group’s brands are household name that are over 40 years known to dealers across board with depots, adding that a look at the demography of the women, one will discover that they fall within the range of lower class segments.

She also explained that the women to be empowered as dealers don’t need to pay any amount, pointing out that the essence is to assist the Christian women to make a mark in the society.

Earlier in her address at the convention, the President-General of CWFI, Mr. Julie Akhimien, said the convention is a great banquet table, which God has set for everyone this week for the unsaved to be saved, the sick to be healed, the bound to be set free, and for all women to move to the next level of anointing.

Akhimien, who described the theme of the event: ‘Focus on Christ for Anointing for Increase’, said: “As long as one is alive, to remain relevant and productive, one needs to focus on Christ constant anointing.

She also said the essence of the convention was to trust God for the overflow and out pouring of God’s grace to every partaker that graced the programme.

According to her, “The CWFI convention is a trans-denominational organisation of Christian women. We have been in existence for 48 years empowering women. For today what we thought of doing is to empower 200 women. But what we are seeing here is over 500 women that have shown interest to be distributors to Chicason Group of Companies products.”