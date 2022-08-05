BBNaija S7: It’s Vibes on Vibes in Big Brother’s House

By Vanessa Obioha

The Level Up housemates are bringing all the vibes this season. From the Saturday Night Party where there was love and jealousy on the dance floor, to the competitive Head of House games and tasks, the housemates are throwing all in the ring to give viewers a fantastic show. It is no news that fans have already divided the two levels based on social status. Notwithstanding, it has not stopped the housemates from finding the love of their lives across the levels. Phyna is already carried away by her love for EloSwag. Bella and Sheggz are giving ideal couple vibes, while Groovy and Beauty’s relationship is yet to be solidified. There are also sparks flying between Pharmsavi and Christy O. Fans could not stop talking about the bedtime moment between Khalid and Daniella while Bryann continues to send vibes to Ilebaye. But will Doyin and Cyph ship fly?

Of these ships, we cannot help but wonder who will be served breakfast first as the housemates when the game gets intense.

When it comes to tasks, the Level Two housemates seem to be on another level. They appear energetic and more coordinated. However, they are yet to win the Head of House games, which unfortunately is working against their favour. As another task beckons tonight, will they steal the spotlight again or lose to Level One?