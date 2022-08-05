2023: Senator Akpan Emerges YPP Guber Candidate in A’Ibom





Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Senator Representing Akwa Ibom North East (Uyo) in the National Assembly, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State.

Akpan, who is popularly called ‘OBA’ was elected as governorship candidate of the party during the party’s primary held at the party’s secretariat, Uyo yesterday.

In the primary election, Akpan who was a sole aspirant pulled a total of 216 votes to emerge the governorship flag bearer of the party.

His emergence came five days after Pastor Nyenime Andy, the former governorship candidate of the party, announced his voluntary resignation.

The fresh primary ordered by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), saw all the delegates from the 31 local government areas filled out behind him.

It was asserted that the primary monitored by INEC, was in line with the 2022 Electoral Act, which stipulated that when a candidate voluntarily withdraws from an election, he must be substituted through a fresh primary within a specified time.

The peaceful primary was supervised by the National Secretary of YPP, Mr. Vidiyeno Bamaiyi.

After the election, Akpan was decorated with the party’s regalia for candidates, including a certificate of return.

In his speech, Akpan promised not to disappoint his family, teeming supporters, party and the entire state for the trust and confidence in placed on him.

He pledged to be one of the best governor in Akwa Ibom has ever had, when he wins at the poll, next year.

Aside from INEC, the event was also witnessed by the national officers of YPP, leaders and members of his campaign team, the Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign Organisation, supporters, friends and associates from across party lines in the state.

The election of senator Akpan has put to rest the speculation of his next political line of action after dumping the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).