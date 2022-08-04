Verve Partners uLesson to Offer Cardholders 10% Discount 

Nosa Alekhuogie

Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, has partnered uLesson, an online learning platform to offer 10 per cent discount off educational content and gadgets when payments are made with Verve cards on the uLesson website.

The uLesson website offers over 5,000 study videos and expansive educational materials leveraging best-in-class teachers, media, and technology to create high-quality and accessible educational guides for students from primary to secondary school and serves as a holistic learning experience hub for youngsters.

Through this educational empowerment initiative, Verve cardholders can access a wide array of animated study videos, apre-recorded video library, coding school, multiplayer quizzesand homework assistance and can enjoy one-on-one personalized support on the uLesson website while enjoying 10 per cent off all content subscriptions, and purchase of educational tablets.

Verve is committed to creating rewarding experiences for its cardholders while supporting their lifestyle needs and availing them a seamless and secure payment solution. Parents and guardians are encouraged to maximize this opportunity to use their Verve cards to purchase educational products on the uLesson website to foster the academic performance of their wards.

Commenting on the partnership with uLesson, the Executive Vice President for Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, noted that this collaboration stemmed from Verve’s desire to leverage key partnerships that deliver added value to its cardholders. Eromosele said: “Through this collaboration, Verve is offering more students access to affordable and quality educational contents that will prepare them to contribute their quota towards shaping Africa’s narrative.”