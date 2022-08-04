The Blues Block Alonso from Leaving Stamford Bridge 

Chelsea have moved to block Marcos Alonso’s transfer to Barcelona after the Catalan club snatched Jules Kounde from under their noses.

The Blues are also said to be reluctant to allow fellow defender Cesar Azpilicueta to complete his move to the Nou Camp in what is becoming an increasingly fractious and complicated set of negotiations.

It comes after Barcelona swooped for £55m Sevilla defender Kounde even after Chelsea had seen their offer accepted.

Barca had pulled off a similar move to hijack Chelsea’s move to sign Raphinha from Leeds United earlier in the summer.