Secure the future with your PVC, Hon. Akpobome urges Nigerian youths

Nigerian renowned businessman and politician, Honorable Ajuechi Akpobome, has asked Nigerian youths to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration to obtain their permanent voter’s card, which he described as a passport to a secured future.

Akpobome, who is the founder and president of Brownflex Multi-Global NIG LTD said the permanent voter’s card was an important tool in the hands of the youths in national transformation and appealed to them to come out en masse to register.

He said Nigerian youths have a very powerful instrument to decide the future of the country and take the advantage of the opportunity to “secure the transformation weapon for national development.”

Honorable Ajuechi, however, said he would continue to partner with youth-based organizations to re-orientate their minds for productive ventures through available mediums.