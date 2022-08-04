PDP Guber Candidate Gives Fertilizer to 27,000 Jigawa Farmers

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

No fewer than 27,000 farmers have received over 300 cartons of agro-liquid fertilizer from the Jigawa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido.

The gubernatorial candidate, who was represented during the distribution yesterday by his running mate, Alhaji Babandi Ibrahim Gumel, said the gesture was to support Jigawa farmers to have bumper harvest.

According to him, “Looking at how high the price of fertilizer is, and the government didn’t provide any support for farmers, we realise that it is necessary for us to help our farmers to feed the country.”

Lamido said the 300 cartons of the fertilizer containing thousands of litres of fertilizer were distributed to about 27,000 farmers across the 27 local government areas of the state.

He explained that during the past administration of Governor Sule Lamido, the state government used to pay 60 percent, while the citizens of the state paid just about 40 percent of the amount.

Also, in his remarks, the state party Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Idris Diginsa, advised the committee to be saddled with the responsibility of distributing the commodity, to include everybody.

He said: “This fertilizer should be given to everybody-not only for PDP or APC members-but for all Jigawa people. It is meant to be distributed equally.”

Diginsa, however, warned the beneficiaries not to sell the fertilizer as it is meant for use in their farms and that it’s for all Jigawa citizens not only the PDP members.