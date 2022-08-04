Osun APC Youth Wing Urges Buhari to Call Aregbesola to Order

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari

to caution the Minister of Interior and former Governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, not to destroy the collective heritage of the APC in the state.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference, the APC state Youth Leader, Goke Akinwemimo, noted that some political marauders and unscrupulous elements allegedly sponsored by the Minister of Interior, Aregbesola, under the auspices of The Osun Progressives (TOP) embarked on what could be best described as public charade and disgrace in Osogbo, the state capital, to blackmail the state leadership of the party.

He said: “As youth wing of the party, we are compelled to call on President Buhari to caution Aregbesola on his callous and vendetta move to destroy our party in Osun State on account of ego tripping and personal self-aggrandisement.”

He noted that Aregbesola’s conduct is becoming worrisome, retrogressive and worst expected from a serving minister and former governor, who rose to prominence with the support of the party structure.

According to him, “Apart from the fact that the minister openly sponsored splinter groups to reduce the winning chance of our party to win the just concluded governorship election in the state, he openly declared support for opposition party and moved further to mobilise both financial and human resources, including security agents under the supervision of his ministry, to harass and oppress our teeming members to aid the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

The wing youth leader stressed that the “PDP governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, openly stated that he received support from Aregbesola allies. Also, the leading figures of his splinter group have since decamped to the PDP. This is aside the fact of using his widely uncirculated newsletter, Osun Defender, to attack our party and the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola.”

He emphasised that “Aregbesola has become a liability and political virus to Osun State APC with his conduct and appears to be on mission to ground our party in the state in aid of the PDP. At this moment, we cannot remain silent as youths who have strong confidence in the prospects of APC and capacity to win future elections.”

Akinwemimo noted that to put the record straight, “if there are lead factors that could be explain to have led to our temporary setback in Osun State, it was the backlogs of workers salary liabilities and abyss of debt imposed on Osun State in the second term of the Aregbesola’s administration that nearly strangulated Osun economy if not for the financial ingenuity of the current Governor, Oyetola who has satisfactorily redeemed the image of our party in the state. Opposition party lured unsuspecting members of the public with propaganda to vote for them on the basis of payment of salary backlogs under Aregbesola administration.”

The APC youth leader maintained that they have strong confidence in the leadership of Oyetola and the party Chairman, Prince Adegboyega Famodun, and demanded a caution of Aregbesola in order not to destroy the collective heritage (APC) in Osun State.