Ogun Commences Reconstruction of 32km Sango-Ijoko-Alagbole Road





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has approved the reconstruction of the Sango-Ijoko-Agbado-Akute-Alagbole Road in Adoodo, Ota and Ifo Local Governments Area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Waheed Odusile, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

He said the SEC gave the approval at its meeting held last Monday, saying the contractor has been mobilised to commence work immediately on the 32km road.

He explained that the road, which connects the Sango-Ijoko-Agbado-Akute-Alagbole end of Ogun State to the Yakoyo-Ojodu-Berger end of Lagos, was awarded in 2013 by the immediate-past administration, but failed to complete it.

Odusile also disclosed that work would also commence simultaneously on the 7.5km stretch of the Singer-Toll Gate axis of the Abeokuta-Sango-Lagos expressway, which he described as very deplorable for motorists and commuters plying the road.

He explained that though other sections of the Abeokuta-Sango-Lagos road have been marked for rehabilitation, the state government decided to prioritise the Singer-Toll Gate axis as a result of its worst condition.

Speaking further on the Sango-Ijoko-Agbado-Alagbole-Akute road, the state Commissioner for Works, Ade Adesanya, said the complete reconstruction would be carried out on both the Sango and Yakoyo ends of the road

According to him, the contractor handling the project will start by constructing the 8.5km on the Sango-Ijoko end and 1.5km on Yakoyo-Mr Biggs end on the Lagos axis.

While pointing out that work would be completed on both roads in December 2022, Adesanya added that the reconstruction of a section of the two-lane Mowe-Ofada road would commence in earnest, with the aim of constructing a massive flood drain to tackle the flooding on the road.

He, however, disclosed that the state would soon begin work on the Master Drainage Plan for major cities in the state such as Abeokuta, Ijebu Ode, Sagamu and Ilaro, to tackle the perennial flooding.