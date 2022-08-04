‘Nigeria May Lose Towns to Benin Republic’ 

James Sowole

A non-political organisation and an amalgamation of pressure groups and association in Imeko/Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State, Ibile Alliance, yesterday, raised the alarm that Nigeria might lose parts of her territory to neighbouring Republic of Benin, due to neglect and marginalisation of the area, by the state and federal governments.

The organisation disclosed this at a news conference, in Abeokuta, the state capital, where stakeholders, highlighted the plight and various forms of neglect and marginalisation of the entire Imeko/Afon Local Government, in the scheme of things.

Addressing journalists, spokesperson of Ibile Alliance, Mr Tunde Aninkan, in an address entitled: “Political Exclusion of Imeko/Afon Local Government People by the Government of Ogun State”, lamented that some communities like Iwoye Ketu, had begun to enjoy social amenities, provided by the Republic of Benin, because the Nigerian government, refused to provide such amenities.

Specifically, Aninkan raised the alarm that the loss of Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroun, might happen in the area, as many of the communities in the local government, could not be accessed unless residents, first get to the Republic of Benin and then come back to their communities, in Nigeria.

He disclosed that Benin has begun erection of electrification poles, to electrify some communities like Iwoye Ketu saying that the closeness of the town, was such that the sitting room of a house can be in Republic of Benin, while rooms can be in Nigeria.

The spokesperson, also disclosed that Republic of Benin, has also constructed road linking Akotoku, which is the last Benin Village and which is less than four kilometres to Nigeria.

“As it is, some people now prefer to relocate to the Republic of Benin town, due to provision and amenities and gradually, border crisis, may erupt, which may make the people vote on where they want to belong between the two countries,” he said.

Specifically, for the Ogun State Government, Aninkan lamented that the marginalisation of Imeko Afon, was such that the entire local government, has no representative in the State Executive Council in form of Commissioner, Special Adviser or Chairman of Board.

He also lamented that the road leading to the town, though a federal road, remained unpassable while both primary and secondary schools, in the area were community-based.