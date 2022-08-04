I ‘ll Make Osun a Model for Other States in Nigeria,  Gov-elect Promises

Yinka Kolawole

The Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has reiterated his commitment to making Osun State a reference point of development for other states in Nigeria, describing his victory at the governorship election as “divine and beyond human permutations.”

Adeleke made the remarks while addressing a meeting of stakeholders of the party at the state party secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. The meeting came on the heels of success recorded by the PDP in the just concluded election.

The Governor- elect assured the people of the state of his pledge not to renege on his electoral promises, saying his victory was ordained by God almighty to rescue the state from what he termed wicked enslavement and deliberate impoverishment of helpless citizens.

While commending party leaders, members and supporters for their support, Senator Adeleke thumped up the members of the party caretaker committee under the CTC Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle as well as the governorship Campaign Organisation under Hon Sunday Bisi.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Osun state PDP Caretaker Chairman, Adekunle expressed profound appreciation to the electorate in Osun State for their unwavering determination to enthrone Senator Adeleke as their Governor at this time the state is in dire need of fresh air from inglorious reign of the outgoing government of APC.

Akindele informed the gathering of the resolve of the party leadership to set up a post-election review committee, noting that this is in line with best practices in electoral politics.

The committee according to him became necessary to enable the party to address all grey areas and develop strategies for a better outing in the forthcoming general election.

The committee, as announced by the chairman is to be chaired by a legal luminary, Oladosu Babatunde Esq, while Hashim Abioye Esq will serve as secretary of the committee.

Earlier, the Director General of the Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Hon Sunday Bisi had showered encomiums on leaders and all organs of the party for their sacrificial contributions towards the success of the party at the fiercely contested election.

Bisi, while corroborating the state party chairman’s position on the need to embark on post mortem analysis of performance of the part in the election, emphasized on the need for all stakeholders to cooperate fully with the review committee with a view to creating a data the party can build on for future electoral engagements.