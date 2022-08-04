Gunmen Abduct Former Anambra Lawmaker





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Suspected gunmen operating in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State have abducted a former member of the state House of Assembly, Hon Benson Nwawulu.

Sources said Nwawulu, a two term lawmaker in the state Assembly, was abducted in his house in Ihiala last Sunday.

Nwawulu left the state Assembly in 2019, and had also contested for a seat in the House of Representatives, but failed.

Though details of his abduction were not made public, a source told THISDAY that the former lawmaker’s son has reached out to some current members of the state Assembly who were Nwawulu’s colleagues for funds.

The state Police Command has, however, confirmed his kidnap, saying efforts are at advanced stage to release them.

The state Police Command spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who spoke to THISDAY yesterday, said: “Yes, he was kidnapped last Sunday, and we are working to release him.

“He will be rescued soon, because we are on their trail, and efforts are on top gear, and will be rescued soon.”