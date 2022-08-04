GCR Affirms Nova Merchant Bank’s Ratings

The Global Credit Rating (GCR) has affirmed Nova Merchant Bank Limited’s national scale long and short-term ratings of BBB(NG) and A3(NG) respectively, with a Stable Outlook.

The ratings agency explained that Nova was rated on the basis of its strong capital base as well as its financial position.

It explained in a statement: “The ratings of Nova Merchant Bank Limited reflect its sound capitalisation and good risk position, as characterised by minimal non-performing loans (NPL) and credit losses.”

Citing the rationale for the ratings, the GCR stated: “Nova Merchant Bank operates within the Nigerian merchant banking subsector and continues to drive the evolution of its market position through the launch of bespoke customer-centric products/solutions and innovations to improve value propositions and meet the specific needs of its clients.”

“The bank’s capitalisation is considered sound, with capital adequacy ratio maintained above regulatory threshold of 10%” as at December 2021, reinforcing the headroom for risk asset growth and overall balance sheet capacity.”

Nova Merchant Bank maintains stable funding and adequate liquidity.

According to GCR, Nova’s funding structure is predominantly made up of deposits.

At full year 2021, the bank’s total deposits accounted for 95 per cent of its funding base, compared to 93.1 per cent in 2020, with customer deposits increasing by 30.4 per cent during the year, on the back of improved deposits mobilisation capacity.

NOVA’s Managing Director/CEO, Nath Ude, who commented on the ratings said: “GCR’s affirmations of NOVA’s investment grade ratings and stable outlook, are instructive. The rating rationale succinctly reflects the sound governance, robust risk management and unrivalled record of asset quality.

“More importantly, the ratings construct underscores the strong credibility of the Bank, as highlighted by the adequate liquidity and stable funding metrics.

“With continuous investment in people and technology, and more importantly innovative partnerships with credible clients, Nova is primed to positively disrupt the merchant banking space, with the vision to unlock opportunities for our clients across the key growth sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

On his part, the Chairman of the bank, Phillips Oduoza, noted that given the challenging macroeconomic environment, the ratings demonstrate the efficiency of the governance structures put in place to ensure long term sustainability of the bank.