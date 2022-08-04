FundQuest to Mark 10-year Anniversary with Digital Innovations

Emma Okonji

One of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, FundQuest Financial Services Limited is set to unleash more innovations in the Nigerian financial services sector as it celebrates its 10th year anniversary.

Announcing the anniversary programme to the media recently, the Head, Brand Communication and Customer Experience, Ms. Joan Oghosa Ediagbonya, said the decision was taken to make the celebration not just a fanfare but one dedicated to their customers, their hardworking team and the creative ideas that would make their relationship blossom deeper in the next decade.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FundQuest, Mr. Abiodun Akinjayeju, described the 10-year anniversary as a huge milestone and a dream come true, recalling how the company started and the tenacity that has kept it growing, maintaining best practices and satisfying customers regardless of the challenges of operating in a volatile economy.

Akinjayeju said: “This 10-year anniversary is indeed worthy of celebration because of the huge successes we have helped our customers achieve and the many testimonies that validate our vision to be a leading destination in the quest for innovative funding and financing solutions in Nigeria and beyond.”

According to the Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, FundQuest, Mr. Bisi Oni, the highlight of this milestone celebration is that it also marks the beginning of a new phase where they get to introduce new and existing customers to the digitalization of their services with the launch of the Quest Connect Applications Suite, which comprises the FundQuest Mobile (Android and iOS), FundQuest Retail Web, FundQuest Corporate Web, and the FundQuest USSD Code *5078#.

Head, Operations and Management Services, Mr. Kunle Adelabu, stated that the competitive superiority of the Apps, further made them flexible and capable of performing several functions that cater to the company’s wide range of products.