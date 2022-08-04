Ex-IGP Tafa Balogun Dies at 74

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

A former Inspector-General of Police, Mustapha Balogun, is dead.

He died in a hospital in Lekki, Lagos State at about 8:30 pm Thursday after a brief illness, family sources said.

Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Supretendent of Police (CSP), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, however, said the police high command was yet to be informed of his demise by his family as is the practice as at the time of filing this report.

Born August 25, 1947, in Ila Orangun, Osun State, he was appointed the IGP in March 2002.

Balogun died at 74.

He was a member of cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police Course 3.

He worked in various Police commands throughout the federation, and earned his promotions as and when due. Tafa, was at a time, the Principal Staff Officer to former Inspector-General of Police, Muhammadu Gambo, Deputy Commissioner of Police Edo State, the pioneer Commissioner of Police in Delta State.

He was also CP in Rivers and Abia states.