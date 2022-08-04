BUA Hands over Clinic, School, Other Projects Worth N275m to Sokoto Community

Onuminya Innocent





As part of its contribution to the development of its host communities and to complement efforts of the governments in the provision of basic infrastructure, BUA Cement Company yesterday handed over clinic, school, one mosque and water projects worth N275,000 000 to Gidan Boka community in Wamakko local government area of Sokoto State.

The Managing Director of BUA Cement, Alhaji Yusuf Binji handed over the completed projects along with 170 tonnes of cement to 68 communities in Wamakko local government area of the state.

Binji, who was represented by the Director, Human Resources, Alhaji Altine Wali said the efforts were part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to ameliorate the plights and provision of basic amenities to its host communities.

He further added that the company also relocated and resettled some communities due to the expansion of the company which affected some communities such as Gidan Boka.

He further disclosed that the company cleared lands in the new Gidan Boka community and constructed buildings for the affected families.

On his part, the company’s Head, Administration and Corporate Services, Mr. Sada Suleiman, said the company over the time had constructed roads, provided cemetery, portable water and electricity to its host communities.

Sada maintained that the company had ensured routine distribution of cement for communities to rehabilitate mosques and others infrastructures as well as provides drugs and other consumables to the citizen within the company’s host communities.

He added that BUA cement had been supporting communities in the areas of healthcare, skills acquisition training, provision of scholarship and educational materials.

He commended the state and local governments as well as the host communities for the cordial relationship with the company, which facilitated its intervention in various communities.

According to him, the projects are to complement the efforts of Sokoto State Government in uplifting the living standard of the people.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chairman of Wamakko local government area Alhaji Halliru Guiwa, represented by the Vice Chairman, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, thanked the company for the gesture.

Guiwa said the residents were lucky to have the company in their domain, in view of its contribution to infrastructure development of the area.

He however appealed for more supports in view of the population and the need of the residents.

“As Oliver Twist we can’t stop asking for more as the population is increasing the people need more social amenities to complement the growing population and you know government alone cannot do everything,” he added.

The highlight of the event was the collection of allocated cements by the representative of respective communities.