Premium Beer Brand Guinness Partners With the Women of August Meeting for a Grand Celebration of Culture

For the second year running, Premium beer brand Guinness, is throwing its weight behind the August Meeting and assisting incredible women in advancing causes important to communities and in shining a positive light on women who are passionate about community development.

Convened ‘back at home’ by women from across the country and diaspora, the August Meeting affords women of Igbo origin a platform for developing sustainable solutions for the various challenges that plague their communities. It affords the opportunity to shine light on women doing extraordinary things.

With this August Meeting partnership, Guinness seeks to emphasise the importance of creating culturally sensitive spaces where women can connect together for mutual benefit – whether through dance, laughter, sharing stories and experiences, or by inspiring one another to be the best and the brightest versions of themselves.

Speaking on the role of Guinness in facilitating the August Meeting, Marketing and Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc. Mark Mugisha explained: “The August Meeting is beyond an event, it is an experience that Guinness feels strongly and passionate about. It allows us to be part of a long-standing celebration of women who are committed to standing out and making a lasting impact for the betterment of their community. As a brand we are committed to supporting, empowering and celebrating women in ways most natural to them.”

As part of the extraordinary celebration this year, Guinness joins the August Meetings happening across the eastern part of Nigeria . These extraordinary women will be treated to a series of bold experiences, including the empowerment of 50 community women with mobile bars stocked with Guinness products, vital health check-ups and a mental health workshop.

Premium beer brand Guinness is a champion of diversity and inclusion. Embedded in the brand DNA, diversity shines brightly all the way from its marketing and communications assets, through to its experiential, audio, visual and digital expressions. It is why Guinness’ portrayal of women is distinctly elevated across the category.

The August meeting, a bold and exciting annual coalition of women of Igbo origin, is one further means by which the brand’s diversity and inclusion mantra is expressed.

