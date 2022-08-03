Police Arrest Woman for Defrauding Ebonyi N50m

Benjamin Nworie

Ebonyi State Police Command yesterday said that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Andrew Bishopton Limited, Jackie Ikeotuonye, has been arrested by police for allegedly defrauding Ebonyi State Government N50 million.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Chris Anyanwu, said that the suspect committed the offence while pretending to be a consultant on recovery of funds contrary to section 1 of the Advance Fee Fraud cap A6 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2006.

Anyanwu maintained that a warrant of arrest was duly issued by the High Court of Ebonyi State, which was used to apprehend the suspect over alledged fraud against the state government.

The statement reads: “The attention of Ebonyi State Police Command has been drawn to a publication on social media and other fora in which a certain Jackie Ikeotuonye, the CEO Andrew Bishopton LTD lamented that Gov Umahi initiated her arrest using the police after she purportedly won a case against the Governor in Court.”

“It has therefore, become pertinent to state with respect to the campaign of calumny which is meant to carry unnecessary empathy in a favour of the said suspect”.

Anyanwu maintained that the case before the State Police Command against Jackie Ikeotuonye is a pure case of criminal case devoid of any civil litigation.

He assured the parties involved and the public of the resolve of the Commissioner of Police (CP) Aliyu Garba to ensure integrity and truth in the cause of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi said he has no hand in the travails of Ikeotuonye.

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Mr. Chooks Oko, the governor described as false and mischievous the claim by Ms. Ikeotuonye that Governor Umahi ordered her arrest over garnishee orders against the Government of Ebonyi State.

“Nothing could be more satanic, misleading and outrightly fallacious than such an insinuation,” he said.