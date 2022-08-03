Obasanjo, Atiku, Saraki, Others Felicitate Ugochinyere at 40

Udora Orizu in Abuja

As the Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and People’s Democratic Party, House of Representatives candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere, marks his 40th birthday today, commendations, solidarity and appreciation messages have poured in from eminent leaders across the country celebrating him.

The leaders which include, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and PDP Governors described him as a representative of people’s interests and a committed and consistent defender of good governance.

In separate messages, the politicians extolled Ikenga Ugochinyere’s ideals and commitment to the greatest good of Nigeria.

They described Ikenga as a great asset to the country, a courageous leader, and a relentless defender of democracy and the rule of law.

He was also commended for his human rights activism and contributions to advocacy for political and governance reforms.

The opposition leaders said, “Ikenga’s track record from the onset evidenced his unflagging passion for the democratic struggle. At a young age, he has proven that youths can make an enduring impact on society.

“From his days as a Student leader and President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), he always spoke up for the youths and the voiceless, and he had always strived to use every leadership position available to him to speak up for the citizens.

“As the Spokesperson of Opposition Coalition CUPP, he has severally put his life on the line to fight for a desirable democratic culture in Nigeria. He has kept the ruling government on its toes through his several media advisories and engagements, mass protests, and citizen advocacy. He has, within a few years, distinguished himself as an unblemished mouthpiece for the Opposition Coalition in Nigeria. Ugochinyere passion for politics and good governance has remained resilient. This was seen in his landslide victory, defeating a serving house of reps member to clinch the PDP’s House of Representatives Ticket for the Ideato Federal Constituency.”

Obasanjo in his congratulatory message said, “He is a fighter that has given us hope. As you celebrate your 40th birthday, we pray that God will continue to give you divine health, wisdom, grace, and courage to continue the good work for a better society. As the Spokesperson of the Nigeria Opposition Coalition CUPP and the PDP candidate for the House of Representatives Ideato Federal Constituency, you have held the flag of young people flying high and shown that Nigerian youths can take up high positions of responsibility and leadership.”