Leadway Health Revolutionises Health Care Insurance Services Through Launch of Telemedicine 

Ebere Nwoji

Leadway Health Limited has launched its telemedicine feature for better access to healthcare insurance services.

Speaking during the event in Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Health Limited, Dr Tokunbo Alli said the effort is a demonstration of its forward-thinking, innovative approach to providing seamless, closer-to-home, and uninterrupted access to superior quality healthcare insurance delivery,

He said the telemedicine feature on its App was available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, providing real-time, 24/7, convenient, on-the-go access and delivery of healthcare needs to Nigerians through their mobile phones.

Alli, stated that the feature fulfills the organisation’s pledge to continuously proffer disruptive solutions, bespoke products and offerings that address the challenges Nigerians face in accessing healthcare services.

“Understanding that the exponential growth in mobile telephony and increased internet connectivity have significantly empowered millions of Nigerians to make life-changing decisions that have impacted their living conditions, we elected to leverage this game-changing technology and innovations to provide unprecedented access to healthcare across the country.

“With the advanced feature of our Telemedicine service, enrollees would have the experience of end-to-end healthcare solutions in the comfort of their home. They are able to consult with medical professionals through video/voice call and resolve minor medical issues. The medical professionals also have access to their previous medical records to help in providing even better care. By leveraging this technology, minor health issues that otherwise would have become chronic can be promptly diagnosed and resolved virtually, at no cost to the enrollee, ”Alli stated.