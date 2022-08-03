FG Commences Construction of Agriculture Mechinery Institute in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba

The federal government has commenced construction of the Agriculture Mechinery and Development Institute (AMEDI) sited in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

The Chief of Staff to president Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, performed groundbreaking for the construction of the Agriculture Mechinery and Development Institute in Lafia.

Speaking when laying foundation for the construction of the Agriculture Mechinery Institute, the Chief of Staff said the institute would determine on how technology would be utilize across the country.

He maintained that the federal government would continue to do what it could to support the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), as well as the Nasarawa State government for the advancement of technology in the country.

He said: “We will maintain constructive partnership with Nasarawa State throughout the life of this administration, and beyond. Whatever we can do in and out of office, our doors will continue to remain open and to make that partnership effective not only with Nasarawa State, but across the country in terms of technology.”

In his remark, The Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, said the establishment of AMEDI in Lafia was based on his conviction of a radical transformation of the state through knowledge transfer, skills manpower, job creation and youths empowerment.

He added that the agricultural machineries institute would as well create agriculture value chain in the state, which could only be achieved through sustained utilization of the science and engineering, as well as skills develpment.

He, therefore, expressed appreciation to President Buhari and the federal government for the choice of Nasarawa for the establishment of the laudable project for the benefit of humanity and the people.

On his part, the Eecutive Vice Chairman of the NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, said AMEDI was part of implementation strategy of the directives of President Buhari to the agency to effectively intervene in agriculture to revolutionize farming and food processing using technology.

“NASENI has succeeded in the development of some relevant equipments and machines in the food value chain from cultivation, planting, weeding, harvesting, post harvest and food preservation.

“This institute is mandated to build on this success and serve as a final site for the implementation of agreement on agriculture between Nigeria and Czech republic as approved by President Buhari,” Haruna explained.