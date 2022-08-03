Eleven Students Records Highest Marks in the World in Cambridge Exams





Ugo Aliogo and Ijeoma Okonji

The British Council in Nigeria in collaboration with the Cambridge University Press and Assessment has recognised the outstanding achievements of 110 students from 45 schools across Nigeria.

A statement made available to THISDAY said the students received 157 Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards following their outstanding performance in the June and November 2021 Cambridge examination series.

The statement noted that the prestigious awards covered various subjects taken in Cambridge IGCSEs, Cambridge O Levels and Cambridge International AS and A Levels.

The statement also noted that the award winners include 11 students from eight schools who obtained the highest marks in the world in subjects including Sociology, Information and Communication Technology and Business Studies to receive the ‘Top in the World’ honour.

The statement said: “Cambridge International also granted 81‘Top in Nigeria’ awards to learners who achieved the highest standard mark in their country for a single subject, 57 ‘High Achievement’ awards and eight ‘Best Across’ awards to students who attained the highest cumulative total standard marks over a set number of subjects.”

In his remarks, Country Manager for Cambridge University Press and Assessment Nigeria, Vitalis Nwaogu, offered warm congratulations to the students, their teachers and principals.

He said: “Today is a special moment for our Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award winners as it is an opportunity for you to look back on your hard work and take pride in your achievements. It is a special moment for your families, your teachers and your schools, as they watch you receive one of the most prestigious awards available to people of your age. It is also a special moment for us at Cambridge International because everything that we do at Cambridge – from writing syllabuses and curriculums, to setting and marking exams, is all about this moment. Your qualifications will give you new opportunities. Some of those opportunities will lead you into universities, some will lead you into jobs and others may lead you to exciting new ventures yet unknown.”

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Education Lagos State, Hon. Folasade Adefisayo, revealed: “We are delighted to be celebrating the awardees today and to acknowledge the feat and success of all students who passed the Cambridge examinations. The awards today reflect the greatness embodied in the lives our children. We also acknowledge all the other awardees in the ‘Top in the World’ category and the partner schools that have demonstrated the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion policies.”

The statement further explained that one of the British Council Partner Schools also received a recognition for specific impacts they have made in key areas such as exemplifying best practice policies for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and Child Protection (EDI) as well as evidence of contributions that have had an impact on upward mobility for employees at the Partner Schools.

The Director Examinations, British Council Nigeria, Marniee Nottingham, added: “The purpose of the EDI award for the British Council Partner School is to eliminate to the barest minimum prejudice and discrimination based on an individual or group of individuals’ protected characteristics. I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the winners for showcasing the evidence of building a culture of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in their various schools and for encouraging practical examples of how to mainstream EDI for inclusive education to address under-representation in the workplace.”