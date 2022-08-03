  • Wednesday, 3rd August, 2022

Again, Assailants Kill Seven, Injure Others in Imo

Nigeria | 14 seconds ago

Amby Uneze

Another tragedy rocked Umuafom, Orogwe Community situated along Owerri – Onitsha expressway in Owerri West local government area of Imo State as gunmen suspected to be the members of Ebubeagu security outfit early Monday killed about seven people and left others injured.

According to community sources,   the gunmen who came in two vehicles and a bike rider in the wee hours of Monday morning took their victims unaware shooting them in different locations.

While four of the victims were said to have been shot and killed at a building not too far from the local hospital, the other three victims were shot at a new building in the area called Corpers’ lodge.

The source further disclosed that two others also fell victim to the gunmen while trying to flee to safety. One of the victims, a commercial motorcyclist, who was shot in the leg and dispossessed of his bike, is said to be receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre,(FMC) Owerri, while the other victim sustained a deep machete cut.

There is an air of apprehension and tension all around the community following the attack by the gunmen as some of the residents, for fear of possible reprisal, are temporarily leaving their homes.

When contacted, the State police spokesperson, Mike Abattam, confirmed the incident, but said he could not ascertain yet the identity and status of the victims.

Abattam pleaded with the youths and stakeholders in the community to remain calm while assuring that the police were already on the trail of the suspects.

