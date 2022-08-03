2023: We’ll Make Education Relevant for Rivers Youths, Says Lulu-Briggs

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Governorship Candidate of the Accord Party in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has assured the youths that if elected into office in 2023, his government would make education affordable for them in the state.

Lulu-Briggs made the promise at an interactive session in Port Harcourt, with Rivers students led by a social political organisation, under the aegis of “WE Agenda”.

The business mogul, who also promised that his government, if elected ,would bring development closer to the people, said efforts of past and present administration in repositioning the state to compete with the economies and realities of its contemporaries have been insignificant.

He said he would build a generation that will be responsible enough to handle a better future for the country.

The Accord Party governorship candidate stressed that an administration that will open up opportunities for all is attainable, noting that the neglect of students, youths and the dearth of human capital development should .

“I have the best of intention for Rivers students because they are our future. We all agreed we need a complete reorientation. So, the next Government is going to be a talking government that will tell people the rightness of their actions and the wrongness of their actions, that will speak truth to them.

“We will be quite transparent so that the young people will understand the right things they should do. There is going to be total value reorientation because they are our future.

“One of the major reasons I want to be in government is to see that we educate the next generation. So I am going to engagement with them quite actively to make sure that they become the great men and women we want them to become and through their greatness Rivers State will become great.

“We shall introduce all kind of skills to ensure the young ones are educated. We shall put down some loans to ensure students do not complain of not being educated. Government takes people for granted; they don’t understand that it is the responsibility of government to educate its younger citizens.

“There are things that ought to happen. Rotimi Amaechi tried the Greater Port Harcourt, but today, I asked myself has Port Harcourt really been made greater? But that was his great intention. So, we are going to ensure that Port Harcourt becomes greater than how it is today. We are also going to move Rivers State from being one city state to be multi curiosity state”.

On tourism, Lulu-Briggs assured: “We are going to have great tourism that will spread across the state. We are going to bring development closer to the people, spread institutions to other areas of the state. We will engage with our local governments because they are our first respondents, so they can deliver our mandates”.