166 Students Graduate As Wesley University Honours Prelate, Others

The high point of events at the recently concluded ninth and 10th convocation ceremony of Wesley University, Ondo, a faith-based institution owned by the Methodist Church of Nigeria, was the honorary awards to deserving supporters of the school.



The awardees included Sir (Dr) Asuquo Inuikim Obon, KJW, honoured with Doctor of​ ​ Science, DSc, (Honoris Causa); His Eminence, Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche Kanu, Methodist Prelate, honoured as Grand Fellow of Wesley University, Ondo, GFW and Dame Apenu Eucharia Torka was honoured with Doctor of Management, DM, (Honoris Causa), among other awardees.



The event, held at High Chief Olabanji Akiingbule Lecture Theatre, at the university’s take-off site, witnessed the graduation of 166 students awarded various degrees and prizes for the 2019/2020 and 2021/2022 combined convocation ceremony.



Conferring the award to Inuikim, the university’s Chancellor, Dr Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, represented by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Obeka Samuel, said Inuikim was awarded Doctor of Science in recognition of his numerous contributions to humanity and commitment to university education.



Inuikim is a visionary and gifted in humanitarian services, engineering, leadership, human organization and development, and an expert in conflict resolution.

In his remarks, the elated Inuikim thanked the authorities of Wesley University for the recognition bestowed on him, adding that he was pleased that his services and contributions to humanity were valued.



Other awards at the ceremonies included the Prestigious Peace Leadership Award of Wesley presented to the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, His Excellency, Felix Tshisekedi, Prestigious Wesley Heritage award, presented to Prelates Emeritus, Dr Sunday Mbang and Dr Sunday Makinde, among others.

Inuikim was joined by his wife, Lady Edak Inuikim, DC Eyo Inuikim, Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Engr. Cyril Okoro, Mr Lemmy Okon, Rev Ifiok Ekong, Mrs Iquo Inwang, members of Fortune Club International, Mr Joseph Atainyang, Ms Inemesit Ebu, Publisher, Great Achievers’ World magazine, among others.