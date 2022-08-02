We Have Extracted Undertaking from Buhari on Judges’ Welfare, Says Olanipekun

Alex Enumah





In what may seem like a glimpse of hope for judicial officers in the country, the Chairman of the Body of Benchers (BoB), Chief Wole Olanipekun has revealed that the body has succeeded in getting President Muhammadu Buhari commitment to improve the welfare of judges in the country.

Olanipekun made the disclosure at a ceremony held in commemoration of the 80th birthday celebration of a former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Francis Tabai (Rtd) who is also the traditional ruler of Tuomo Kingdom in Burutu Local Area of Delta State.

Pouring eulogy on the erudite justice of the apex court at 80, he said in developed countries his Lordship would still be in service, giving his best to his fatherland but unfortunately a justice in Nigeria had to retire at 70.

While disclosing that he was among those who hitherto was against the early retirement of justice he said following the sad realities confronting the judiciary he had long jettisoned such position, adding that the poor welfare conditions of judges got so bad that he had to lead the current leadership of the BoB to Buhari and they were able to, “extract an undertaking from Mr President to upgrade the salaries of the Judiciary.”

According to Olanipekun, “It is those who suffer from injustice that knows what it means, ” adding that after they drew the attention of Buhari to the plight of the justices he agreed with us that something must be done immediately.

“We told him how we interfaced with justices of the Supreme Court one on one to ascertain their working conditions, we told him how bad things are with the judiciary, that justices are not encouraged, that they are underpaid, that what they give to justices are peanuts when compared with the other arms of government.

“We told him everything. We also told him that if we don’t maintain justice, justice will undo us soon.”

The Chairman of the BoB added that the president agreed with them that, “each arm of government must be treated fairly and none should be treated as slave to the other.”

Responding to newsmen’s questions, Olanipekun said, “the President gave his commitment voluntarily. It was in response to my address, that the President assured that he was going to take immediate action.

“And, that for now the president has given instructions to those in charge to dust a report that is on ground, which was submitted in 2018 on judges’ welfare and act as we have requested.”

On whether the president gave a timeline for the execution of his instructions, Olanipekun said they have elected to take Buhari’s by his words.

“Well, you know he is the President, and we went visiting him and customarily, we cannot demand that the President should give us a timeline. If a President has given his words that he will act, we believe him,” he added.

Olanipekun, who argued that the judiciary was unfairly treated when compared with the other arms of government, noted that, “today you can hear the grumbling, you can see the tears of the Judiciary, though they are not coming out. The judiciary is crying silently.

“We all watched and heard what happened at the Supreme Court. If gold rusts, what happens to other metals? In this context, the Supreme Court is the gold. And if the Justices of the Supreme Court can cry out over poor remuneration, then what happens to those in the lower courts?

According to Olanipekun it was unfair that a Justice of the Supreme Court takes home N250,000 monthly salary and a cumulative pay of N750,000 per month compared to a Senator who earns not less than N3 million a month.

He, however, assured that he would commit his tenure at the BOB to work with relevant stakeholders to improve the standard of the judiciary, stressing that, “this not a time for distraction, it is time for collaborative action on the part of us in the legal profession.”