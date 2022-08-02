  • Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022

UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital Management Assures Staff of Safety 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The management of Uniosun Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, yesterday condemned the recent attack on members of staff of the hospital at their duty posts by some heartless hoodlums.

The management noted that the hospital would not tolerate any form of attack or harassment of its staff in the course of discharging their duties.

In a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday by the Public Relations Department of the hospital, the management assured all staff of their safety, adding that all those involved in the attack would face the wrath of the law.

The management urged all staff to continue their work without entertaining any fear.

It would be recalled that some hoodlums on Thursday attacked some doctors and nurses on duty after a patient that was brought to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital died.

The Head of the Corporate Affairs Department of the Hospital, Mrs. Christy Oyewole, confirmed that the striking resident doctors of the hospital had resumed duties and assured that staff should not tolerate fear as security has been beefed up within and outside the hospital premises.

