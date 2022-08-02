Petroleum Ministry Inaugurates Committee on Establishment of Oil, Gas Promotion Office

Emmanuel Addeh

The ministry of petroleum resources has inaugurated a committee on the establishment of an oil and gas investment promotion office in Abuja to interface with businessmen interested in investing in the sector.

In his remarks at the ceremony, the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Kamoru Busari, said that having an investment promotion office in the ministry was a strategic milestone to get investors to put their money in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, stressing that the initiative would come in handy to businesses, given the country’s enormous oil and gas deposits.

The inauguration, according to Busari, was sequel to the approval granted by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on 22nd June, 2022.

“The oil and gas investment promotion office is expected to be well equipped to support Investors and further create awareness to investors about Nigeria as an attractive destination for oil and gas investment which when established will act as a one-stop shop of oil and gas investment”, Busari noted.