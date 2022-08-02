OSGoF Commences Full Enforcement of Survey Coordination Act

Emmanuel Addeh

The Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) has commenced full implementation and enforcement of the Survey Coordination Act of 1962 as amended.

The office stated that this is in order to strengthen Nigeria’s national security architecture and enhance the development of physical infrastructure as well as properly situate other critical assets in the country.

The Head of the Survey Coordination Department of the Office, Semiu Ayinde, disclosed this in a meeting with a team from Polaris Digital Tech Ltd and Google representative headed by Niyi Okuboyejo, on behalf of the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Abudulganiyu Adebomehin.

Speaking in the same vein, the Head of the Photogrammetry and Remote-Sensing, Azeez Afeez, said web and mobile mappings and other related forms are products of surveying and mapping.

He insisted that both the raw data and processed information ought to be deposited with OSGoF, which is the repository of geospatial data in the country.