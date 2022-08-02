  • Monday, 1st August, 2022

Mara Set to Train 1m Developers in Africa in 5 Years 

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

Emma Okonji

The Chief Executive Officer, Mara, Mr. Chi Nnamdi has said the company will train over one million developers in Africa in the next five years. 

He made this known during an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos,  at the weekend. 

The CEO added that over one billion would be educated on cryptocurrency in the nearest future.

Nnamdi explained that the training would be done quarterly starting from September this year.

Speaking on its acceptability of cryptocurrency in Nigeria, Mara CEO noted that efforts were being made through communications with the relevant regulatory authorities to ensure that all the identified loopholes are covered and well attended to. 

