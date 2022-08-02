Lagos, Onikate of Ikate Disagree Over Eviction Notice

The Lagos State Government, Lagos House of Assembly and the Onikate of Ikate, a well-respected King, disagree on the process adopted in serving him an eviction notice on a property owned by Theophilus Mabayoje Banjo in Ikeja that he rented for use by his business, Latris Fashions.

The king’s displeasure, according to him, stems from how the Lagos House of Assembly members disrespected him when they visited the property recently.

On what caused the disagreement, Mrs. Abiola Paul-Ozieh (Nee Banjo), one of the Administrators of the Estate of Theophilus Mabayoje Banjo- landlord to the property, said that about four years ago, Oba Lateef Adams took them to court to stop further increase in the rent of the property, as he could not pay higher rent than the amount he was paying at the time.

She said, “We appeared in court for about a year, and the court passed a judgement that since he had not been paying his rent, he did not have a case because no relationship of landlord and tenant between us. After that, we approached the court to recover the property from him because he was occupying both the down floor and first floor.

“We were in court for almost four years due to COVID-19 and Justices’ strike but later, judgement was given that Oba Lateef Adams should vacate our property, giving him four weeks’ quit notice. But when he did not comply, we followed the court process of eviction and were able to eject him on January 10.

“In the process of eviction, our thought was that the judgement covered both ground floor and first floor, but a call came in that the Sheriffs should not go to the first floor despite the fact that he had not paid any rent on the first floor in the last four years.”

She said this made the landlord to approach the Lagos State Government and House of Assembly on the issue, pointing out that “after the intervention of the Committee in which our lawyer and that of Oba Lateef were in attendance, they resolved that he should vacate the premises by the end of June and commence the payment of the outstanding debts on the property.” She added, “but up till now, he is still occupying the building.”

A team of officials from Lagos State government and the House of Assembly visited the property situated on Allen Avenue and expressed displeasure at the alleged refusal of Onikate of Ikate, Surulere, Lagos, Oba Lateef Adams to vacate his business office, after a directive of the state government, stating that it was “an abuse of office and blatant disrespect for the state.”

The team was led by the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions & LASIEC, Mr. Victor Akande, Director, Chieftaincy Affairs, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr. Folami Aina, and Coordinator of Lagos State Special Taskforce on Land Grabbers, Mr. Owolabi Arole.

Speaking during an over-site visit to the property, Akande said that the family of Theophilus Mabayoje Banjo, the landlord of the property, approached the House over the alleged “refusal of their tenant, Oba Lateef Adams under the name Latris Fashion to vacate the premises after the court judgement.”

According to Akande, “They brought the case to the House and after deliberation between the lawyers representing both parties, we agreed that Oba Lateef Adams, under the name Latris Fashion, should vacate the building completely by end of June, 2022, and commence gradual payment of the outstanding debts on the property.

“To our surprise today, (during the oversight visit to the property recently) we observed that the man in question is still occupying the building. This is a sad development. The fact that he is a King is not an excuse to disrespect the rule of law.

“As a King, you are supposed to be a good ambassador and role model that your subjects can emulate. If as a ruler, you don’t have regard for constituted authority, what will you expect from your subjects?”

However, when the Oba was called on phone, he expressed displeasure at the manner he was treated by the House of Assembly members, saying that they disrespected his office, threatening to take legal action against the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC, over the manner he talked to him on phone in the presence of his landlord.

He said “I know what I can do, but I want us to settle it amicably. We all know that the House of Assembly is not a court. So, I know what I can do. Another thing is that the House Committee Chairman was not supposed to talk to me on the phone like that because I am an Oba. He is disrespecting me.

“I can even sue the House for disrespecting me as an Oba. They are also becoming biased, the House is supporting the landlord. I know what I can do, I know my right, I can even sue him. I will take him up myself.”