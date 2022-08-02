IIM Africa, RIMA Foundation Begin 2022 Data Protection Campaign

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa and Records and Information Management Awareness (RIMA) Foundation have commenced the 2022 free National Awareness Campaign tagged “National Digital Transformation and Data Protection Awareness Campaign” in a bid to sensitise organisations on the importance of digital revolution and data preservation.

The campaign debuted in 2020, following the directive issued by Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of Service of the Federation to the ministries, departments and agencies to automate their files and records.

Ambassador Dr. Oyedokun Oyewole, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the IIM Africa said the decision to focus on data protection awareness in the 2022 edition is informed by the need to enlighten organisations on the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) issued by the National Information Development Agency (NITDA) on January 25, 2019, which is now being implemented and enforced by the newly-established Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB).

In Oyewole’s words, “The regulation requires that any organisation dealing with or keeping data of Nigerian citizens is expected to comply with the NDPR, failure of which could result in financial loss, damage to reputation or imprisonment. The penalty attracts up to N10 million or two per cent of the company’s annual global gross revenue of the preceding year, whichever is higher.”

He explained that the free awareness campaign holding between Tuesday, July 26 and Friday, August 12, 2022 is aimed at educating organisations as well as providing technical and non-technical information and support required for successful implementation of files and document digitisation. Oyewole added that the campaign will provide quality knowledge and bridge skill gaps, with guidelines and standards for digitisation and ultimate implementation of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solution.

He said the campaign will also provide participating organisations insights into how to develop comprehensive corporate information governance programmes, plans and processes, highlight coherent frameworks to describe and validate imaging performance and quality, based on existing international best practices and standards.

Oyewole added that the initiative will enable and empower organisations (public and private) in Nigeria about how to effectively comply and remain compliant with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation as interested organisations are invited to participate and benefit from the annual pro bono CSR initiative.

The 2022 nationwide awareness campaign is endorsed and supported by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) and the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB).