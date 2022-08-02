Hall 7 Real Estate Bags Award

By salami adeyinka

Hall 7 Real Estate Limited, one of the leading real estate companies in Nigeria just bagged the Innovative Real Estate Company of the Year Award in the just concluded 16th Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) organised by FESADEB Media Group which held in Abuja, Nigeria’s Capital City.

This year’s edition had, “Housing for all: The Role of Government in Providing an Effective Enabling Environment,” as its theme.

Speaking during the award presentation to Hall 7, the organiser of the event Mr Festus Adebayo said that Hall7 Real Estate has been recognised and awarded based on her exemplary innovative and unique building types which has stood out in Nigeria’s real estate industry over the years.

Adebayo said, “Hall 7 Real Estate has distinguished itself in the real estate sector in Africa by the being innovative in their house types and the unique facilities that stands them out in the industry.”

While receiving the award on behalf of Hall 7 Real Estate Limited, the Projects Director of Hall 7, Mr Emmanuel Musa thanked the organisers of the event for recognising the giant strides taken by Hall 7 in developing the real estate sector in Nigeria while highlighting the distinguishing features of the Hall 7 house types which stands Hall 7 out amongst other players in the industry. Mr Emmanuel said, “the award would inspire the management and staff of Hall 7 Real Estate Limited in their drive to create more intentional communities across in Nigeria and beyond.”