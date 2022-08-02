Group Urges Govt to Initiate Fresh Poverty Reduction Policies

A non-governmental organisation, called Push Africa, has charged federal and state governments to initiate fresh policies and programmes to tackle the pervasive poverty across the country.

The Founder of the group, Ms Doris Egberamen, gave the charge yesterday in Jos during the inauguration of “Do-one-thing” campaign designed to re-focus and halt worsening poverty in the country.

Egberamen said that the campaign was also meant to promote the socio-economic life of the poor in society.

She said that many Nigerians were living below poverty line and finding it difficult to feed and take care of their basic needs.

According to her, the campaign is accompanied by actionable strategies to reduce poverty in the country to the barest minimum.

Egberamen further said that the campaign aimed at supporting anti-poverty initiatives by development agencies institutions in the private sector.

“As political activities towards the 2023general elections heat up, Push Africa thought it wise to redirect the attention of politicians and policy makers to the challenges posed by escalating poverty.

“The key objective of the campaign is to charge prospective leaders vying for various political offices to give priority attention to increasing number of poor people in the country.

“It is for them to show Nigerians that they have practical and actionable plan to tackle the pervasive and deepening poverty in their various constituencies.

“A key component of the campaign is to create a platform where Nigerians most hit by poverty can tell their own stories as it affects them so as to show the depth and harsh realities they live with,” Egberamen said.

She said that the group would organise debates for party candidates to tell the people their plans in the area of poverty reduction.

She also said that the group would shop for sound minds that would highlight and find solution to the multiple problems confronting the poor in the country.

Egberamen said that the group would organise discussions to promote peaceful co-existence amongst local communities in the country.