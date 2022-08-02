  • Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022

Four Burnt to Death in Delta Accident

Nigeria | 8 mins ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Four persons were yesterday burnt to death in an auto crash involving a Toyota Sienna van and a truck in Ughelli, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Sienna van, it was learnt, rammed into the truck while trying to escape from security agents for carrying illegally refined diesel.

Sources disclosed yesterday that the incident occurred on the East/West road leading to Warri in Delta State.

According to the sources, “The Delta community of Ughelli was thrown into a state of mourning when a Sienna car carrying illegally refined diesel rammed into a stationery Dangote truck on the East/West road leading to Warri.

“The vehicle conveying the black market diesel lost control and ran into the stationary truck leaving those praying beside the truck burnt beyond recognition.”

An eyewitness, Ibrahim Ali, said the Sienna van burst into flames immediately after ramming into the truck and burnt four persons who were praying besides the truck.

The identities of the victims could not be immediately ascertained at the time of filing this report.

The Ughelli Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ikechukwu Ken, also confirmed the incident.

