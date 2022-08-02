Expert tackles Customer Service Concerns in New Ebook

Tosin Cleg

Customer Service Expert who focuses on re-engineering businesses across the globe in order to achieve high profitability by delivering exceptional experiences to customers, Jennifer Orode, has penned her wealth of experience in an Ebook, which intends to aid businesses manage their customers well.

Shedding more light into the purpose of her book she highlights that, “With this book, many businesses would thrive successfully after discovering the secrets to maintaining good customer relationships and ensuring their satisfaction in all dealings with their business. It has all there is to know about how to maintain good customer relationships and to ensure that your business doesn’t go extinct.

Good referrals is good publicity for any business and that’s why my book is out for anyone who needs to know how to run their business successfully.”

Her book, “The CUSTOMER YOU HAD BUT NEVER KNEW” further speaks widely about the nitty gritty of customer service and how best to be in the good records of customers as well as amassing more customers while delivering top notch services to their satisfaction.