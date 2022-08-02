Boxing to Debut as Medal Sport at NUGA Games in 2024

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) and the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) have jointly announced that boxing will be the 18th scoring sport at the 2024 NUGA Games in Jos, Plateau State.

The unveiling of the partnership was announced yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja addressed by the President of NUGA, Mr Emeka Ogbu, the Vice President NBF, Azania Omo-Agege and the Technical Chairman NUGA, Prof Musa Garba Yakassai.

Yakasai said they saw that many students were interested in boxing following a demonstration carried out at the last NUGA Games held at this year at University of Lagos.

He said boxing will feature as the 18th medal sport at the 2024 Games at University of Jos, by joining other combatant sports like Taekwondo, Judo and Karate which are medal sports at NUGA.

He also urged the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, to back a policy that will it make it mandatory for Nigerian university students to be considered for selection for the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and the All Africa Games in the future given the depth of talent at the universities.

In his remarks, Ogbu thanked Omo- Agege for his relentless effort from the beginning of last year to make boxing get into the university system.

He said he was overwhelmed that 52 students registered for boxing at the last Games, adding as a result they would be taken to the World University Games billed for Turkey in September.

The NUGA President described the partnership with NBF as a worthy initiative as it will enable students channel their energy into boxing, tackle anti-social behaviour and equip the female students with self defence skills.

“Sports is also a team builder between campuses by building friendship and providing the platform for our students and society to give the students the opportunity to showcase their talent,” Ogbu said.

Omo-Agege thanked NUGA for partnering with the federation while expressing sadness that boxing is not getting same sponsorship like football.