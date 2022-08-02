Botched UN Staff Housing: Kaniz Construction Blames Subscribers

Bennett Oghifo

A large number of United Nations staff in Nigeria on the platform of the Federation of United Nations Staff Association in Nigeria (FUNSAN) that subscribed to the proposed FUNSAN-Kaniz Estate development housing project in Abuja, are distraught because they are unable to take possession of the homes the developer promised them.

Reacting to the allegation, the Managing Director and Chairman of Kaniz Construction, Mr. Dare Osunkojo stated that some staff of the UN have taken possession of their housing units and that those who have not been able to have not paid more than the initial 10 per cent deposit for their house type, stating that this was not unconnected with their incomplete documentation of the National Housing Fund (NHF).

He said, “Some of them that their National Housing Fund (NHF) is ready are already living in the estate, some of them are collecting their refund and they are now saying we are fraudulent. A lot of them have collected their refund, a lot. Where in the world will you give 10 per cent and be expecting to have a house?”

According to Osunkojo, “150 UN staff subscribed and that over 40 have taken possession of their homes and their houses are at different levels and 60 people have collected refund. Twenty people that their NHF is ready, we are in the process of delivering their houses. All these people causing the problem are like 30. They all applied for NHF but some have not been approved; they have paid 10 per cent, can 10 per cent payment give you a house?

“The agreement was that they will deposit 10 per cent, the NHF will be ready, when the cheque is ready we give them the house,” stating that some staff whose NHF is ready have been given their homes and that others have to wait because construction is still on. “Construction is a process. Some of them have not completed their NHF documentation.”

Osunkojo said his company had an agreement with the UN staff that subscribed to their estate, stating, “we only have a few people that are causing this problem.

A UN staff (name withheld) that was said to have been involved in midwifing the housing agreement, but accused of leaving an unfortunate large number in the lurch, said he now lives in the estate.

“Some of us are living in the estate now, I live in the estate. Some people have not been lucky to have their allocation of buildings. It’s about luck. Since I have gotten, why won’t others get theirs? I’m not happy that they have not gotten their homes,” he said.