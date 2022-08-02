‘Bill to Regulate Manufacturing, Importation of Fertilizers, Pesticides Underway’

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), has stated that it is working with several international Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), donor agencies and stakeholders to unveil a reviewed Nigeria Pesticide Bill for harmonisation into a single Act 2022 into the existing fertilizer Act 2019.

The Director, Farm Inputs Support Services Department (FISSD) of the FMARD, Mr. Mohammed Sani Kwaido, represented by the Deputy Director, Mr. Yahaya Usman, at a sensitisation programme held recently at Sabon Gari market, said the new draft would regulate the manufacture, importation, distribution, sales and quality of fertilizers and plant pesticides as well as other agricultural inputs in Nigeria is undergoing legislature processes at the National Assembly.

Earlier, the Kano State Coordinator, Mr. Abba Gana Danmani, stated that the sensitisation workshop was meant to update marketers, dealers and farmers with the requisite knowledge and procedures when intending to venture into fertilizer or agro chemical business in Nigeria.

In his welcome address, the Head, Agrochemical and Quality Control Division, FISSD, Mr. Abbas Kashmi Bashir, noted that some agrochemical plant pesticides had been banned in Europe and other developed nations but sold in African markets particularly in Nigeria.

In his Goodwill Message, the National President, Northwest Agro Inputs Dealers Association, Mr. Kabiru Fara, commended the ministry for coming up with such initiative and pledged the support of the association in the fight against fake fertilizers and agrochemicals inputs to boost the agricultural production in the country. In attendance are Smallholders Farmers, Agro-Chemical Dealers, Marketers, among others.